Pashinyan, Aliyev, Michel will meet again on July 21 in Brussels

The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and European Council President Charles Michel is planned for July 21 in Brussels, informed the Office of the Armenian Prime Minister.

The five-sided meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, European Council President Charles Michel and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev took place in Chișinău.

During the meeting, issues related to the unblocking of regional transport and economic infrastructures, border delimitation and border security between the two countries, the agreement on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the need to address the rights and security of the people of Nagorno Karabakh, as well as POWs, missing persons and other humanitarian issues were discussed.

On July 21, a meeting of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the President of the European Council, and the President of Azerbaijan is scheduled in Brussels”, the Prime Minister’s Office said.