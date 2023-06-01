Artsakhpress

Pashinyan, Aliyev, Michel will meet again on July 21 in Brussels

The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and European Council President Charles Michel is planned for July 21 in Brussels, informed the Office of the Armenian Prime Minister.

STEPANAKERT,  JUNE 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The five-sided meeting of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the President of France, the Chancellor of Germany, the President of the European Council and the President of Azerbaijan took place in Chișinău

The five-sided meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, European Council President Charles Michel and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev took place in Chișinău.

 During the meeting, issues related to the unblocking of regional transport and economic infrastructures, border delimitation and border security between the two countries, the agreement on the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the need to address the rights and security of the people of Nagorno Karabakh, as well as POWs, missing persons and other humanitarian issues were discussed.

On July 21, a meeting of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the President of the European Council, and the President of Azerbaijan is scheduled in Brussels”, the Prime Minister’s Office said.


     

Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to meet in Washington on June 12

On June 12, the meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov will take place in Washington, USA, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the meeting with the Armenian community in Chișinău.

The meeting of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and European Council President Charles Michel is planned for July 21 in Brussels, informed the Office of the Armenian Prime Minister.

Pashinyan-Aliyev-Michel-Macron-Scholz meeting in Moldova to kick off at 4:30pm Armenia time

The opening ceremony of the second Summit of the European Political Community has started in the Moldovan capital, Chisinau, news.am informs.

Armenian church leaders in U.S. call on Biden to stand firmly against any attempt to force Artsakh under Azerbaijan

The spiritual leaders of America’s Armenian Apostolic, Catholic, and Evangelical faithful have joined forces in a powerful public warning to President Biden that forcing Artsakh under Azerbaijan is a “death sentence for the Armenians of this sacred land, home to 120,000 men, women, and children," the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) reported.

Is it a green light for aggressions? Artak Beglaryan responded to the US State Department

How to understand the statement made by the representative of the US State Department?

US State Department Spokesperson's statement causes deep disappointment and bewilderment. Artsakh Republic MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh Republic expressed deep disappointment and bewilderment over the statement of the official representative of the US State Department on May 30, in which he welcomed the recent statements of the President of Azerbaijan about the readiness to consider the so-called amnesty of the people of Artsakh,Artsakh Republic MFA stated.

Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan working group to meet soon. Russian Deputy PM

The next meeting of the Armenian-Russian-Azerbaijani trilateral working group will take place soon, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk has said,Tass informs.

Due to the ongoing blockade, the decline in the GDP growth comprises more than 32%

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic in January-March 2023, as compared to the previous year comprised 67.9%. The decline in the economy in real terms was 32.1%.

Almost 54 times less vehicle movement recorded during the blockade

During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 386.35/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.96 from Thursday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this.

The use of solar energy will make it possible to alleviate the energy crisis in the republic. Experts

In the Republic of Artsakh, it is possible to alleviate the energy crisis to a certain extent by using solar energy; and in the long term, the demand can be fully ensured.

US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets arrives in Armenia

US Embassy in Yerevan welcomes to Armenia US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman, news.am informs, citing the embassy.

International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert

On June 1 at the joint initiative of the Stepanakert City Hall a festive event dedicated to the Children’s International Day was held in the Artsakh Republic capital city of Stepanakert.

In the face of the existential threats looming over the children of Artsakh, we call on the international community in the face of UNICEF to take actions. Ombudsman

On the International Day for Protection of Children, it is imperative to raise awareness about the challenges and deprivations that 30,000 children of Artsakh have to face today due to the ongoing 6-month-long blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, Artsakh Republic Human Rights Defender(Ombudsman) wrote on his Facebook page.

Arayik Harutyunyan held an extended consultation in the Government, to discuss the existing challenges

On June 1 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan held an extended working consultation in the Government.

Artsakh Public Television celebrates its 35th anniversary

Artsakh public television has been broadcasting since June 1, 1988.

Almost no uncultivated land left in Haterk.Community Leader

In the Haterk community of Artsakh's Martakert region an unprecedented sowing of spring crops was carried out.

The newly-born triplets received name-blessed gold crosses from the Tsarukyan family

The family of the Chairman of the "Prosperous Armenia" party, famous businessman, philanthropist Gagik Tsarukyan, reacting to the news of triplets born in Artsakh on May 25, presented the newborns with name-blessed gold crosses.

Natural population growth recorded in Artsakh in the first quarter

In the first quarter, natural population growth was recorded in the Republic.

Artsakh did not fire at Azerbaijani positions in Shushi region’s occupied territories. Artsakh Defense Ministry

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that the units of the Artsakh Defense Army opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of the Shushi region of Artsakh is another disinformation, Artsakh Defense Army informs.

Azerbaijan spreads disinformation falsely accusing the Artsakh Defense Army of breaching the ceasefire

Azerbaijan is spreading disinformation falsely accusing the Artsakh Defense Army of breaching the ceasefire, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh said on June 1.

Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire, firing small arms and mortars. Artsakh Ministry of Defense

Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire on May 30, firing small arms and mortars in two different areas, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Azerbaijan defense ministry disseminates disinformation again. Artsakh Defense Ministry

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has again falsely accused the Artsakh Defense Army of breaching the ceasefire, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday.

Azerbaijan again falsely accuses Armenia of border shooting

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has again released disinformation, the Armenian Ministry of Defense warned Tuesday morning.

Armenia seeks ECHR interim measures against Azerbaijan over kidnapping of 2 soldiers

Armenia has applied to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) seeking interim measures in the case of the two Armenian servicemen kidnapped by Azerbaijani forces on May 26.

Artsakh Defense Army dismisses Azerbaijan MoD disinformation

The Artsakh Defense Army has dismissed the disinformation disseminated by the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Azerbaijan, the Artsakh Defense Army press service reported.

Pashinyan's surrender of Artsakh to Azerbaijan is null and void

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has hinted repeatedly since the 2020 Artsakh War that Artsakh is a part of Azerbaijan. This has been his position for years. As a journalist, long before coming to power, he thought that Artsakh is a burden on Armenia.

Another Turkish attempt to attack Biden for recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

In response to the demand of the participants of the rally held on May 15 in Stepanakert's Revival Square, Arayik Harutyunyan, the President of the Republic of Artsakh, proposed to start consultations and discussions.

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

Artsakh FM Sergey Ghazaryan. The international community has clear political and legal obligations and mechanisms to prevent mass violations of human rights

International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
Artsakh celebrates Last Bell
Artsakh celebrates Last Bell
"Anoush" opera staged in Stepanakert
"Anoush" opera staged in Stepanakert
An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

"The Mystery of Artsakh Carpets". Carpet exhibition Held in Stepanakert

Sports event held in Stepanakert on the eve of International Children's Day

Artsakh boxer celebrated victory on the second competition day of the European Youth Championship

Yerevan 2023 EWF European Weightlifting Championships: Day 8

Volleyball tournament launched in Stepanakert as part of Spartakiad

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

West may change support to Ukraine if conflict becomes protracted — Macron

North Korean rocket possibly exploded during flight — Yonhap citing South Korean military

US, Turkish presidents discuss bilateral ties, NATO cooperation — White House

Putin, Erdogan hold phone call

