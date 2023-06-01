Artsakh did not fire at Azerbaijani positions in Shushi region’s occupied territories. Artsakh Defense Ministry

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that the units of the Artsakh Defense Army opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of the Shushi region of Artsakh is another disinformation, Artsakh Defense Army informs.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Azerbaijan MoD, claiming about disruption of the engineering work being carried out in the Shushi and Martuni regions of Artsakh, once again distorts the reality, trying to justify the firing of its army units in the direction of Artsakh residents doing agricultural work.