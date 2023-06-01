Arayik Harutyunyan held an extended consultation in the Government, to discuss the existing challenges

On June 1 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan held an extended working consultation in the Government, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: Issues related to the military-political and socio-economic situation around Artsakh were on the discussion agenda.

The heads of the sectoral departments reported on the progress of the implementation of the instructions previously given by the President of the Republic.

Presenting the latest regional developments to the participants of the consultation, the President of the Republic noted that security risks, the long-term presence of blockade, energy crisis and other circumstances should be the basis of all the works and developed programs in the country.

In that context, the President has given a number of new short-term and long-term instructions in order to face the security risks, blockade and overcome the problems caused by the energy crisis.