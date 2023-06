On June 1 on the initiative of the Stepanakert City Hall a festive event dedicated to the Children’s International Day was held in the Artsakh Republic capital city of Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: On the occasion of the holiday, painting, puppet show, face-painting, meeting with cartoon heroes were organized in the Stepanakert Renaissance square.