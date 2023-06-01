The opening ceremony of the second Summit of the European Political Community has started in the Moldovan capital, Chisinau, news.am informs.

June 1, 2023, 13:09 Pashinyan-Aliyev-Michel-Macron-Scholz meeting in Moldova to kick off at 4:30pm Armenia time

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: Also, a five-way meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Council President Charles Michel, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is planned on the margins of this summit. This meeting is planned to kick off at 4:30pm Armenia time.