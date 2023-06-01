Artsakh Public Television celebrates its 35th anniversary

Artsakh public television has been broadcasting since June 1, 1988.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: Hamlet Martirosyan, the advisor to the executive director of Artsakh Public Television, honored artist of Artsakh noted: “Artsakh Public Television has a unique role in what we have achieved during these years, especially in presenting the Artsakh, the Artsakh Liberation Movement, the 44-day war to the public. It covers many post-war social and domestic issues," he said, adding that the Artsakh television is the source of news from which the public receives absolutely objective and truthful information.

Referring to the activities of television during the blockade, H. Martirosyan considered the employees' dedication to their work to be excellent.

Now when we have power outages several times a day and a lot of problems arise, we equally share all the difficulties that our Homeland faces. We are all fighting together for the existence of our country, to be Armenians and to preserve our identity," H. Martirosyan summarized, congratulating his colleagues and wishing a peaceful sky so that everyone can implement their creative ideas.