West may change support to Ukraine if conflict becomes protracted — Macron

The West may reconsider its aid for Ukraine, if the conflict turns into a protracted one, French President Emmanuel Macron said during the Globsec international security conference in Bratislava, adding that high hopes are being place on the potential Ukrainian counter-offensive, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, JUNE 1, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We prepare for this conflict to become protracted, to the consequences of such development of events," he said. "We must prepare the public opinion for long-term support of Ukraine in a high-and medium-intensity conflict in accordance with the situation. To that extent we must reconsider and analyze the nature of our support together with our partners during this summer, and to realize what we need to achieve the desired result.

Meanwhile, the French leader refrained from publicly discussing the perspectives in case of failure of the expected Ukrainian counter-offensive, expressing his hope that it will be successful.