How to understand the statement made by the representative of the US State Department?

May 31, 2023, 21:04 Is it a green light for aggressions? Artak Beglaryan responded to the US State Department

STEPANAKERT, MAY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artak Beglayan, Adviser to the Minister of State of the Republic of Artsakh, on his Twitter microblog, responded with such a rhetorical question to the official statement of the American side, stressing whether it is not an opportunity for new provocations for Aliyev, who keeps Artsakh under an endless blockade.

''Is it a green light for aggressions?'' tweeted Beglaryan.

Today State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller, said that he welcomed the recent statements of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, regarding the "amnesty".

It should be noted that on May 28, Aliyev demanded the authorities of the Artsakh Republic to dissolve the parliament and the officials to leave their positions.

He emphasized that only in this way they can get "amnesty".