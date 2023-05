The next meeting of the Armenian-Russian-Azerbaijani trilateral working group will take place soon, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk has said,Tass informs.

May 31, 2023, 16:32 Armenia-Russia-Azerbaijan working group to meet soon. Russian Deputy PM

STEPANAKERT, MAY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''An agreement has been reached to hold the deputy prime ministerial meeting “in the nearest future', Overchuk said.