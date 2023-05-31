Sports event held in Stepanakert on the eve of International Children's Day

On May 31, the Stepanakert Children and Youth Sports School held a basketball competition dedicated to the International Children's Day.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, the attendees first paid tribute to the memory of the heroes who fell for the sake of Artsakh.

In an interview with ''Artsakhpress'' , Emils Oganisyan, director of Stepanakert Children's Sports School, said that 8 teams of 7-10-year-old boys and girls participate in the competition.

"An interesting competition is taking place between athletes. The number of participants is quite large. It is gratifying that they are interested in sports and that basketball is quite popular and developed in the Republic.

Every year, our basketball players join the Armenian national team and participate in European championships.

In 2017, we took the 1st place in the European Championship. Today, 5 of our athletes have the title of "Master of Sports", noted Emils Oganisyan.