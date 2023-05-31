Lack of democracy had been used to conceal truth about Nagorno Karabakh conflict, says Pashinyan

The lack of democracy in Armenia had been used as an instrument to cover up the truth about the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The absence of democracy or the attitude towards democracy in Armenia had served as an instrument to prevent us from knowing the truth about the Karabakh issue. Of course I don’t want to spark a political debate, but the model that only a few people have expert-level knowledge on the Karabakh issue is the clearest evidence for that. This is the biggest problem that we have faced,” Pashinyan said at the Armenian Forum for Democracy.

Pashinyan added that now, in conditions of democracy, they are learning new information about the Nagorno Karabakh issue, decrypting new meanings and subtexts of well-known words.