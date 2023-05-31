In the Haterk community of Artsakh's Martakert region an unprecedented sowing of spring crops was carried out.

May 31, 2023, 10:48 Almost no uncultivated land left in Haterk. Community Leader

STEPANAKERT, MAY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: Vardan Grigoryan, head of the community of Haterk community, told "Artsakhpress".

The villagers were not discouraged by the problems and difficulties caused by the blockade, on the contrary, they started to work more actively and spend most of their days in the fields and gardens," detailed V. Grigoryan, noting that there is almost no uncultivated land in the community at the moment.

He informed that the greenhouse economy has also expanded in the community. The International Committee of the Red Cross provided some of the greenhouses to some of the villagers, and the others built them with their own efforts.

According to the head of the community, the number of livestock in the village is large. ''They mainly keep pigs, sheep, goats and cows. Beekeeping also continues to develop in the village. This year, the number of beehives has increased,'' he said.

Referring to the problems caused by the blockade, V. Grigoryan named that the lack of transport fuel.

"Our residents are strong-willed people. We can only hope that we won't have to wait long for the establishment of decent peace in Artsakh," he noted