The South Korean military are considering the possibility that the North Korean rocket launched earlier on Wednesday could have exploded during the flight, the Yonhap news agency reported citing sources.

May 31, 2023, 09:33 North Korean rocket possibly exploded during flight — Yonhap citing South Korean military

STEPANAKERT, MAY 31, ARTSAKHPRESS: The agency said the rocket disappeared from radar screens before it reached the area where its fragments were expected to fall.

At the same time, Japan’s Kyodo news agency wrote citing Japanese governmental sources that the rocket, presumably carrying North Kora’s first spy satellite, failed to cover the required distance, which may indicate a fail launch.

The NHK television channel said a part of the rocket splashed down near the western coast of the Korean Peninsula.