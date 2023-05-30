'Important to refrain from maximalist positions', EU's Michel says ahead of fresh Armenia-Azerbaijan talks

European Council President Charles Michel has called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to refrain from “maximalist positions” and reconfirm respect for each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity ahead of the upcoming meeting between the two leaders in Moldova.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Looking forward to continuing discussions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan normalisation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Chisinău,” he said in a tweet on Tuesday.

“Essential to reconfirm respect for each other’s sovereignty & territorial integrity, & to advance on border delimitation, also to reduce risks in border areas,” the diplomat added.

“Dialogue between Baku and Armenians living in former NKAO on their rights & security is now crucial.

“Important to refrain from maximalist positions and aim for dialogue. After more than 30 years of conflict, wounds take time to heal. Courageous decisions are needed,” Michel tweeted.