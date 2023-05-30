Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire on May 30, firing small arms and mortars in two different areas, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

May 30, 2023, 14:11 Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire, firing small arms and mortars. Artsakh Ministry of Defense

STEPANAKERT, MAY 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: The shooting took place in the northern and eastern directions of the line of contact.

As of 11:40, the Azeri forces fired seven 60mm mortar shells at one of the positions of the Defense Army of Artsakh.

The Artsakh military didn’t suffer any losses.

The Russian peacekeepers were briefed on the shooting.

As of 1pm Tuesday, the situation on the line of contact is relatively stable.