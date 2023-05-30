Artsakhpress

International

Putin, Erdogan hold phone call

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on being re-elected as Turkish president in their phone call on Monday, TASS reported, citing the Kremlin press service.

STEPANAKERT,  MAY 30, ARTSAKHPRESS:  "Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election as head of state, stressing his great contribution to the development of Russian-Turkish relations in a constructive and mutually beneficial way," the Kremlin said.

During the conversation, the Russian and Turkish leaders also noted that "the support expressed by the Turkish people to their leader opens up additional prospects for expanding practical bilateral cooperation on various tracks."

"Having thanked for the congratulations, the President of the Republic of Turkey, in turn, confirmed his commitment to further joint work on the entire current agenda. They agreed to continue personal contacts," the Kremlin added.


     

Politics

It is absolutely unacceptable to leave Azerbaijan's threats without a proper and strong response. Artsakh MFA

The Foreign Ministry of the Artsakh Republic has reacted to the threats made by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a recent speech.

Artsakh’s parliament condemns the May 28 statement of the president of Azerbaijan

The press service of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh responded to the May 28 statement of the President of Azerbaijan, stating that the National Assembly of Artsakh strongly condemns such attacks on the right to self-determination, sovereignty and security of the people of Artsakh, as well as the peace of the region and the threats of resumption of military operations.

Secretary of Security Council to visit Slovakia and Moldova

Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan will visit Slovakia and Moldova for working meetings, according to the official decree register.

The President and the National Assembly hold the primary mandate of the people of Artsakh, elected on democratic principles. Presidential Spokesperson

Just a few days ago, the President of the Republic of Artsakh called on the people and authorities of Azerbaijan to end the hatred and genocidal policy towards the people of Artsakh, truly accept the principle of equality of peoples established by the international law and the title and rights of the indigenous Armenian people to Artsakh.

Arayik Harutyunyan convened a session of the Security Council

On May 26 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a session of the Security Council, the Presdential Office stated.

Artsakh Republic President signs decrees on additional restrictions under martial law

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed decrees on additional restrictions applied under martial law, the Presidential Office stated.

Armenia, Azerbaijan could sign peace treaty in foreseeable future. Peskov

Moscow believes that the current circumstances allow expecting that Armenia and Azerbaijan could sign a peace treaty in the foreseeable future, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said.

Economy

Due to the ongoing blockade, the decline in the GDP growth comprises more than 32%

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic in January-March 2023, as compared to the previous year comprised 67.9%. The decline in the economy in real terms was 32.1%.

Almost 54 times less vehicle movement recorded during the blockade

During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 386.35/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.96 from Thursday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this.

The use of solar energy will make it possible to alleviate the energy crisis in the republic. Experts

In the Republic of Artsakh, it is possible to alleviate the energy crisis to a certain extent by using solar energy; and in the long term, the demand can be fully ensured.

US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets arrives in Armenia

US Embassy in Yerevan welcomes to Armenia US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman, news.am informs, citing the embassy.

Society

The newly-born triplets received name-blessed gold crosses from the Tsarukyan family

The family of the Chairman of the "Prosperous Armenia" party, famous businessman, philanthropist Gagik Tsarukyan, reacting to the news of triplets born in Artsakh on May 25, presented the newborns with name-blessed gold crosses.

Natural population growth recorded in Artsakh in the first quarter

In the first quarter, natural population growth was recorded in the Republic.

The transfer of medical patients to Armenian medical centers by the International Committee of the Red Cross restored

The Artsakh Republic medical patients’ transfer to Armenia by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has resumed.

Artsakh celebrates Last Bell

High school graduates across Artsakh Republic celebrate their Last Bell on Friday, May 26.

“Artsakhpress" news agency celebrates the 9th anniversary of its foundation

Today “Artsakhpress" news agency celebrates the 9th anniversary of its foundation.

"Ser Artsakh" Initiative will continue to be implemented despite the blockade of Artsakh. Anna Astvataturian Turcotte

"Ser Artsakh" will continue to support Artsakh newborns under the blockade, giving each newborn its first gift box.

Environmental crisis of the Sarsang reservoir manifested by a sharp change in the microclimate, the drying up of springs and the loss of plant and animal species

In the conditions of the 158-day blockade of the Republic of Artsakh, since January 9, for 129 days Azerbaijan has been disrupting the electricity supply from Armenia to Artsakh through the only high-voltage power transmission line passing through the territory under its control, Artsakh Republic InfoCenter informs.

Military

Azerbaijan defense ministry disseminates disinformation again. Artsakh Defense Ministry

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has again falsely accused the Artsakh Defense Army of breaching the ceasefire, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday.

Azerbaijan again falsely accuses Armenia of border shooting

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has again released disinformation, the Armenian Ministry of Defense warned Tuesday morning.

Armenia seeks ECHR interim measures against Azerbaijan over kidnapping of 2 soldiers

Armenia has applied to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) seeking interim measures in the case of the two Armenian servicemen kidnapped by Azerbaijani forces on May 26.

Artsakh Defense Army dismisses Azerbaijan MoD disinformation

The Artsakh Defense Army has dismissed the disinformation disseminated by the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Azerbaijan, the Artsakh Defense Army press service reported.

Communication with two servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces supplying food to combat positions interrupted

On May 26, from 7 p.m., communication with 2 servicemen of the RA Armed Forces supplying food to combat positions was interrupted.

Azerbaijani forces open unprovoked fire at Armenia military positions on eastern border

Azerbaijani forces opened unprovoked fire at Armenian military positions from 00:20 until 01:10 on May 23, the Defense Ministry said in a press release.

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan opened fire in direction of Kutakan village

Azerbaijani forces opened fire at Armenian military positions from 00:20 until 01:10 on May 23, the Defense Ministry said in a press release.

Putin, Erdogan hold phone call
It is absolutely unacceptable to leave Azerbaijan's threats without a proper and strong response. Artsakh MFA
Azerbaijan defense ministry disseminates disinformation again. Artsakh Defense Ministry
Azerbaijan again falsely accuses Armenia of border shooting
An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert
Analytical

Another Turkish attempt to attack Biden for recognizing the Armenian Genocide

When Turkey and its denialist supporters lose a battle to block the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, they resort to ridiculous attacks such as announcing their desire to impeach Pres. Biden after he is no longer in office, a laughable notion which I disclosed in my earlier article.

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Interview

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

In response to the demand of the participants of the rally held on May 15 in Stepanakert's Revival Square, Arayik Harutyunyan, the President of the Republic of Artsakh, proposed to start consultations and discussions.

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

Artsakh FM Sergey Ghazaryan. The international community has clear political and legal obligations and mechanisms to prevent mass violations of human rights

Photos

The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
Artsakh celebrates Last Bell
Artsakh celebrates Last Bell
"Anoush" opera staged in Stepanakert
"Anoush" opera staged in Stepanakert
Believing to recreate the victory. The advice of the day in Stepanakert
Believing to recreate the victory. The advice of the day in Stepanakert
Videos

Culture

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

"The Mystery of Artsakh Carpets". Carpet exhibition Held in Stepanakert

Sport

Artsakh boxer celebrated victory on the second competition day of the European Youth Championship

Yerevan 2023 EWF European Weightlifting Championships: Day 8

Volleyball tournament launched in Stepanakert as part of Spartakiad

Wrestler Vazgen Tevanyan becomes the champion of the European Championship

Diaspora

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

International

Putin, Erdogan hold phone call

Syria accuses Israel of air strike near Damascus

Erdogan re-elected as President of Turkey

Biden feels ‘extremely negative’ about deployment of nuclear arms in Belarus — Reuters

