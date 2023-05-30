Putin, Erdogan hold phone call

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on being re-elected as Turkish president in their phone call on Monday, TASS reported, citing the Kremlin press service.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election as head of state, stressing his great contribution to the development of Russian-Turkish relations in a constructive and mutually beneficial way," the Kremlin said.

During the conversation, the Russian and Turkish leaders also noted that "the support expressed by the Turkish people to their leader opens up additional prospects for expanding practical bilateral cooperation on various tracks."

"Having thanked for the congratulations, the President of the Republic of Turkey, in turn, confirmed his commitment to further joint work on the entire current agenda. They agreed to continue personal contacts," the Kremlin added.