The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has again falsely accused the Artsakh Defense Army of breaching the ceasefire, Artsakh Republic Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday.

May 30, 2023, 10:48 Azerbaijan defense ministry disseminates disinformation again. Artsakh Defense Ministry

STEPANAKERT, MAY 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The statement released by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense accusing the Defense Army units of opening fire overnight May 29-30 at the Azerbaijani positions deployed in the occupied territories of the Askeran, Shushi and Karvajar regions of the Republic of Artsakh is disinformation,” Artsakh Republic Ministry of Defense said in a statement.