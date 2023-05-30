The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has again released disinformation.

May 30, 2023, 10:22 Azerbaijan again falsely accuses Armenia of border shooting

STEPANAKERT, MAY 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: In a statement, the Azerbaijani military falsely accused the Armenian forces of firing at Azerbaijani positions overnight May 29-30.

“The Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan has spread disinformation as if the units of the [Republic of Armenia] Armed Forces opened fire against the Azerbaijani combat positions located in the northeastern and eastern parts of the border zone overnight May 29 and 30,” the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a statement on social media.