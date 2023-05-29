An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

On May 29, a concert evening dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia was held in Stepanakert Palace of Culture and Youth.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 30, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, the event was organized on the initiative of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of the Republic of Artsakh and the ARF Artsakh Youth Union.

Those present first incensed the memory of those present, afterwards honored the memory of the defenders of the Motherland.

Then, the national anthems of the Republic of Armenia and Azerbaijan were performed by the "Mrakats" state chamber choir.

Father Vachagan Gyurjian, Director of the Center for Christian Education of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church referred to the participation of Artsakh citizens in the May heroic battle.

“One of the main protagonists of the May heroic battles, if not the main one, was Aram Manukyan from Artsakh, a representative of the ARF. The battalion of Artsakh, led by Daniel Bek-Pirumyan, took part in the struggle, and the battalion composed of the clergy of the Mother See, was headed by Bishop Garegin Hovsepyants, also a native of Artsakh. This means that Artsakh was invariably devoted to the national liberation struggle of the Armenian people, because it could not be otherwise," Father Vachagan Gyurjyan said.

The event was also attended by the President of Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan, the second and third Presidents of the Republic of Artsakh Ardaki Ghukasyan and Bako Sahakyan, the President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh Artur Tovmasyan.