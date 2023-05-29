The press service of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh responded to the May 28 statement of the President of Azerbaijan, stating that the National Assembly of Artsakh strongly condemns such attacks on the right to self-determination, sovereignty and security of the people of Artsakh, as well as the peace of the region and the threats of resumption of military operations.

May 29, 2023, 19:27 Artsakh Republic National Assembly condemns the May 28 statement of the president of Azerbaijan

STEPANAKERT, MAY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: The statement reads as follows:

"The May 28 statements of the President of Azerbaijan once again contained clear threats to the people and authorities of Artsakh, violating the well-known norms of international law and the international obligations undertaken by Azerbaijan.

This time, by demanding the dissolution of the democratically elected bodies of the Artsakh people, the President and the National Assembly, as well as the rest of the state institutions, the leader of Azerbaijan has once again proven that he is ready to continue the policy of ethnic cleansing of the people of Artsakh and the occupation of territories by using force and the threat of force. This is another proof that the people of Artsakh simply cannot live within Azerbaijan, due to the existential dangers arising from the xenophobic and anti-Armenian politics prevailing there.

The people of Artsakh have chosen the path of self-determination, sovereignty and statehood, the pillars of which are the President and the National Assembly. Therefore, we strongly condemn such attacks on the right to self-determination, sovereignty and security of the people of Artsakh, as well as the peace of the region and the threats of the resumption of military operations.

Addressing all actors of the international community, including the Russian Federation and the Republic of Armenia that have signed the trilateral declaration of November 9, 2020, as well as to all entities interested in peace and stability in the region, we expect their practical and active actions to eliminate the almost six-month-long blockade of Artsakh and other continuous encroachments, as well as to prevent Azerbaijan from new crimes against the people of Artsakh, including possible military aggression. The obligation of the international community is also to guarantee the security of the people of Artsakh, which does not pose any threat to international peace and simply seeks to live freely and with dignity in its native land, based on the fundamental norms of international law.

The National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh, as the highest body elected by the people, regardless of repeated threats from Azerbaijan, will continue to implement its main mission of state-building and protection of our rights to live freely”.