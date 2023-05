Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan will visit Slovakia and Moldova for working meetings, according to the official decree register.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Grigoryan will be in Bratislava, Slovakia on May 31-June 1 and then in Chisinau, Moldova on June 1-2.