Just a few days ago, the President of the Republic of Artsakh called on the people and authorities of Azerbaijan to end the hatred and genocidal policy towards the people of Artsakh, truly accept the principle of equality of peoples established by the international law and the title and rights of the indigenous Armenian people to Artsakh.

May 29, 2023, 13:47 The President and the National Assembly hold the primary mandate of the people of Artsakh, elected on democratic principles. Presidential Spokesperson

STEPANAKERT, MAY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Lusine Avanesyan, the spokesperson of Artsakh Republic President, told "Artsakhpress" in response to Aliyev's yesterday statement regarding the dissolution of the state attributes in Artsakh.

"At the same time, President Harutyunyan expressed his willingness to start a dialogue within an international format, based on the norms and principles of the international law, especially on the principles of equality and self-determination of peoples, non-use of force and threat of force, peaceful settlement of disputes and principles of territorial integrity.

It is not the first time that after the trilateral statement on the ceasefire of 9 November 2020 Azerbaijan has been threating the people of Artsakh. We have seen and continue to see manifestations of aggression in the form of local combat operations, blockade, energy and other pressures. This time, the President of Azerbaijan has added illegal demands to the elected authorities of the people of Artsakh. The President and the National Assembly hold the primary mandate of the people of Artsakh, elected on democratic principles and on the basis of the Constitution of the Republic of Artsakh.

And the president of Azerbaijan is well aware that the main source of the subjectivity of Artsakh is those state institutions, and, in fact, with such demands, he recognizes the legitimacy and importance of those institutions. Along with the active international efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace in the South Caucasus, the repeated threats made by the Azerbaijani president against the people and statehood of Artsakh are aimed at undermining the perspective of the effectiveness of these efforts.

Emphasizing once again that Azerbaijan does not respect any international principles and obligations, President Harutyunyan reaffirms the provisions of his message addressed on May 23 to the parties of the trilateral statement on the ceasefire and the UN Security Council," said Lusine Avanesyan.