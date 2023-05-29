Armenia seeks ECHR interim measures against Azerbaijan over kidnapping of 2 soldiers

Armenia has applied to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) seeking interim measures in the case of the two Armenian servicemen kidnapped by Azerbaijani forces on May 26.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: “On May 28, Armenia applied to the European Court of Human Rights requesting interim measures over the fact of the kidnapping of the two military servicemen who were supplying food to a military position. The court is waiting for Azerbaijan’s response. At this moment it is confirmed that the [servicemen] are in Baku and we expect to receive an answer in the next days,” the Office of the Representative of Armenia for International Legal Affairs told ARMENPRESS.

The two servicemen of the Armed Forces of Armenia were kidnapped by an Azerbaijani military squad that had infiltrated into the territory of Armenia. The kidnapped Armenian servicemen are facing fabricated charges in Baku.