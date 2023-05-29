The family of the Chairman of the "Prosperous Armenia" party, famous businessman, philanthropist Gagik Tsarukyan, reacting to the news of triplets born in Artsakh on May 25, presented the newborns with name-blessed gold crosses.

May 29, 2023, 13:29 The newly-born triplets received name-blessed gold crosses from the Tsarukyan family

STEPANAKERT, MAY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: On May 29, the representative of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Father Andreas Tavadyan, handed over the symbolic gift to the mother of the newborns in the Stepanakert Mother and Child Healthcare Center.

In an interview with "Artsakhpress", 38-year-old mother Gayane Asribabayan, said that she was grateful for the attention and attitude.

"We are from Khnushinak village of Artsakh’s Martuni region. I have a girl and a boy at home. I consider the initiative of the Tsarukyan family as a patriotic step," said G. Asribabayan.

The triplets were named Henry, Taro and Tiran.

"After I am discharged, I will need a babysitter. I hope that I’ll get help in this matter as well", added Asribabyan.