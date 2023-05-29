The Artsakh Defense Army has dismissed the disinformation disseminated by the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Azerbaijan, the Artsakh Defense Army press service reported.

May 29, 2023, 11:29 Artsakh Defense Army dismisses Azerbaijan MoD disinformation

STEPANAKERT, MAY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''The statement disseminated by the Azerbaijan MoD claiming that the Artsakh Defense Army units opened fire against Azerbaijani combat positions located in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of Askeran region of Artsakh Sunday evening is another disinformation,'' reads the statement.