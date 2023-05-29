The Artsakh Defense Army has dismissed the disinformation disseminated by the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Azerbaijan, the Artsakh Defense Army press service reported.
Artsakh Defense Army dismisses Azerbaijan MoD disinformation
STEPANAKERT, MAY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''The statement disseminated by the Azerbaijan MoD claiming that the Artsakh Defense Army units opened fire against Azerbaijani combat positions located in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of Askeran region of Artsakh Sunday evening is another disinformation,'' reads the statement.