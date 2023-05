Israel fired missiles at targets in the vicinity of Damascus, the Syrian state media reported citing a source in the military.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: Some of the missiles fired in the “Israeli act of aggression” were intercepted by Syrian air defenses, SANA news agency reported citing a statement released by the source.

Israel didn’t immediately comment on the accusation.

Only material damages were reported.