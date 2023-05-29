Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

In Berdzor Azerbaijanis have razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory built in the Soviet years, perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-45.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: This was reported by the Artsakh State Service for the Protection of the Historical Environment" SNCO. The Memorial of Glory in Berdzor was also dedicated to the Armenians who heroically fell in the Kashatagh region during the Artsakh Liberation War.

The names of the heroes are engraved on three walls of the memorial. The Memorial of Glory includes three khachkars (cross-stones). One is dedicated to the "Special Regiment". Another is dedicated to the Armenians who fell for the liberation of Shushi, and the third is dedicated to Vazgen Sargsyan.