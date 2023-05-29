Artsakhpress

Culture

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

In Berdzor Azerbaijanis have razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory built in the Soviet years, perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-45.

STEPANAKERT,  MAY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: This was reported by the Artsakh State Service for the Protection of the Historical Environment" SNCO.  The Memorial of Glory in Berdzor was also dedicated to the Armenians who heroically fell in the Kashatagh region during the Artsakh Liberation War.

The names of the heroes are engraved on three walls of the memorial. The Memorial of Glory includes three khachkars (cross-stones). One is dedicated to the "Special Regiment". Another is dedicated to the Armenians who fell for the liberation of Shushi, and the third is dedicated to Vazgen Sargsyan.


     

Politics

Arayik Harutyunyan convened a session of the Security Council

On May 26 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a session of the Security Council, the Presdential Office stated.

Artsakh Republic President signs decrees on additional restrictions under martial law

President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan signed decrees on additional restrictions applied under martial law, the Presidential Office stated.

Armenia, Azerbaijan could sign peace treaty in foreseeable future. Peskov

Moscow believes that the current circumstances allow expecting that Armenia and Azerbaijan could sign a peace treaty in the foreseeable future, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said.

Russia deputy PM: Azerbaijan, Armenia equally understand how transport corridors must be unblocked

Azerbaijan and Armenia equally realize how the unblocking of transport corridors should proceed. This was stated by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, the Russian media report, referring to the results of the tripartite meeting between the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia, in Moscow, ews.am informs.

Trilateral meeting of the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia ended

The trilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has ended.

The Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan will meet in a week. Putin

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev agreed at the trilateral meeting held in Moscow that the deputy prime ministers of the countries will meet in a week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting.

Artsakh Republic FM sends letters to foreign ambassadors accredited in Armenia

On 24 May, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan sent official letters to heads of foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the Republic of Armenia, in which he presented the concerns of the Government of Artsakh regarding the existential dangers threatening the people of Artsakh, the Foreign Ministry of the Artsakh Republic said in a press release.

Economy

Due to the ongoing blockade, the decline in the GDP growth comprises more than 32%

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic in January-March 2023, as compared to the previous year comprised 67.9%. The decline in the economy in real terms was 32.1%.

Almost 54 times less vehicle movement recorded during the blockade

During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 386.35/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.96 from Thursday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this.

The use of solar energy will make it possible to alleviate the energy crisis in the republic. Experts

In the Republic of Artsakh, it is possible to alleviate the energy crisis to a certain extent by using solar energy; and in the long term, the demand can be fully ensured.

US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets arrives in Armenia

US Embassy in Yerevan welcomes to Armenia US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman, news.am informs, citing the embassy.

Society

Natural population growth recorded in Artsakh in the first quarter

In the first quarter, natural population growth was recorded in the Republic.

The transfer of medical patients to Armenian medical centers by the International Committee of the Red Cross restored

The Artsakh Republic medical patients’ transfer to Armenia by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has resumed.

Artsakh celebrates Last Bell

High school graduates across Artsakh Republic celebrate their Last Bell on Friday, May 26.

“Artsakhpress" news agency celebrates the 9th anniversary of its foundation

Today “Artsakhpress" news agency celebrates the 9th anniversary of its foundation.

"Ser Artsakh" Initiative will continue to be implemented despite the blockade of Artsakh. Anna Astvataturian Turcotte

"Ser Artsakh" will continue to support Artsakh newborns under the blockade, giving each newborn its first gift box.

Environmental crisis of the Sarsang reservoir manifested by a sharp change in the microclimate, the drying up of springs and the loss of plant and animal species

In the conditions of the 158-day blockade of the Republic of Artsakh, since January 9, for 129 days Azerbaijan has been disrupting the electricity supply from Armenia to Artsakh through the only high-voltage power transmission line passing through the territory under its control, Artsakh Republic InfoCenter informs.

ICRC resumed the transfer of medical supplies through the Lachin Corridor

On May 17, the International Committee of the Red Cross has resumed the transportation of medicines and other medical supplies through the Lachine Corridor for the health sector.

Military

Artsakh Defense Army dismisses Azerbaijan MoD disinformation

The Artsakh Defense Army has dismissed the disinformation disseminated by the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Azerbaijan, the Artsakh Defense Army press service reported.

Communication with two servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces supplying food to combat positions interrupted

On May 26, from 7 p.m., communication with 2 servicemen of the RA Armed Forces supplying food to combat positions was interrupted.

Azerbaijani forces open unprovoked fire at Armenia military positions on eastern border

Azerbaijani forces opened unprovoked fire at Armenian military positions from 00:20 until 01:10 on May 23, the Defense Ministry said in a press release.

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan opened fire in direction of Kutakan village

Azerbaijani forces opened fire at Armenian military positions from 00:20 until 01:10 on May 23, the Defense Ministry said in a press release.

Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire in Artsakh

Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire in Artsakh Republic on May 21 in two directions, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh Republic said in a statement Monday.

Azerbaijan uses grenade launcher in Artsakh

The armed forces of Azerbaijan on Thursday violated the ceasefire in the northern, eastern, and central direction of the line of contact, using firearm and grenade launchers, the Artsakh Defense Army informs.

Soldier wounded by Azerbaijani Armed Forces died on the way to hospital

The serviceman who received gunshot wounds as a result of the fire opened by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of the Armenian position in the direction of Sotk on May 17, died before being taken to the hospital, informed MoD Armenia.

Syria accuses Israel of air strike near Damascus
Erdogan re-elected as President of Turkey
Biden feels ‘extremely negative’ about deployment of nuclear arms in Belarus — Reuters
Analytical

Another Turkish attempt to attack Biden for recognizing the Armenian Genocide

When Turkey and its denialist supporters lose a battle to block the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, they resort to ridiculous attacks such as announcing their desire to impeach Pres. Biden after he is no longer in office, a laughable notion which I disclosed in my earlier article.

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Interview

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

In response to the demand of the participants of the rally held on May 15 in Stepanakert's Revival Square, Arayik Harutyunyan, the President of the Republic of Artsakh, proposed to start consultations and discussions.

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

Artsakh FM Sergey Ghazaryan. The international community has clear political and legal obligations and mechanisms to prevent mass violations of human rights

Photos

Artsakh celebrates Last Bell
"Anoush" opera staged in Stepanakert
Believing to recreate the victory. The advice of the day in Stepanakert
Chess tournament held among employees of state departments
Videos

Culture

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

"The Mystery of Artsakh Carpets". Carpet exhibition Held in Stepanakert

Eurovision 2023: Armenia is in the final

Sport

Artsakh boxer celebrated victory on the second competition day of the European Youth Championship

Yerevan 2023 EWF European Weightlifting Championships: Day 8

Volleyball tournament launched in Stepanakert as part of Spartakiad

Wrestler Vazgen Tevanyan becomes the champion of the European Championship

Diaspora

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

International

Syria accuses Israel of air strike near Damascus

Erdogan re-elected as President of Turkey

Biden feels ‘extremely negative’ about deployment of nuclear arms in Belarus — Reuters

Gas price in Europe down below $300 per 1,000 cubic meters first since May 2021

