According to the voting results of the second round of the presidential elections in Turkey, incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was re-elected as the president.

May 29, 2023, 09:20 Erdogan re-elected as President of Turkey

STEPANAKERT, MAY 29, ARTSAKHPRESS: As a result of counting votes from 99% of the ballot boxes, Erdogan won 52% of the votes, with opposing Kilicdaroglu receiving 47%.