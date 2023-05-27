Biden feels ‘extremely negative’ about deployment of nuclear arms in Belarus — Reuters

US President Joe Biden has an extremely negative attitude to the redeployment of Russian non-strategic nuclear weapons to Belarusian soil, Reuters reported.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the agency, the US leader told journalists on Friday that his reaction to this announcement was "extremely negative."

On Thursday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Channel One that the deployment of non-strategic nuclear arms from Russia to Belarus had already begun.