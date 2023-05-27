On May 26 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a session of the Security Council, the Presdential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 27, ARTSAKHPRESS: The issue of the military-political situation around Artsakh was on the discussion agenda.

Foreign political and security issues, as well as social and economic challenges caused by the blockade were discussed during the session.

The President has given a number of instructions regarding the solution of existing problems in the short and long term.