On May 26, from 7 p.m., communication with 2 servicemen of the RA Armed Forces supplying food to combat positions was interrupted.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Search operations are being carried out to find the servicemen.

A possible version of their turning up the Azerbaijani side under not clarified circumstances is also being investigated.