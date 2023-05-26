Natural population growth recorded in Artsakh in the first quarter

In the first quarter, natural population growth was recorded in the Republic.
STEPANAKERT, MAY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: As "Artsakhpress" informs, the Chairman of the National Statistical Service of Artsakh, Manush Minasyan, said, summarizing the indicators of the socio-economic situation in the Republic of January-March of the current year.
"The number of births exceeded the number of deaths. In January-March 2023, the population vitality rate was 166.3%.
50.7% of those born are boys. No case of maternal death was recorded," Minasyan said.