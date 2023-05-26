The transfer of medical patients to Armenian medical centers by the International Committee of the Red Cross restored

The Artsakh Republic medical patients’ transfer to Armenia by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has resumed.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Accordingly, 15 such patients from Artsakh were transferred Friday to specialized medical centers in Armenia, together with their companions, as well as with the mediation and escorting of the ICRC.

And 12 medical patients, who were referred to Armenia for treatment within the framework of state funding, returned to Artsakh on the same day, with their companions, the Artsakh Ministry of Health informs.

Six children are at the neonatal and intensive care unit of Arevik medical center of Artsakh.

Six patients are at the intensive care unit of the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh, and three of them are in critical condition.

Also, planned examinations and interventions have been partially restored in the medical facilities operating under the authority of the Artsakh Ministry of Health.