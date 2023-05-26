Armenia, Azerbaijan could sign peace treaty in foreseeable future. Peskov

Moscow believes that the current circumstances allow expecting that Armenia and Azerbaijan could sign a peace treaty in the foreseeable future, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Peskov stressed that the final solution of all issues is what matters, and not the time.

''The representatives of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan will hold a meeting next week in Moscow to discuss existing issues.

There is no objective to finalize everything because what matters is the final result, no one is in a hurry,” TASS quoted Peskov as saying. No one can predict an exact timeframe for the signing of the peace treaty, he noted.

“Although, as it was noted at yesterday’s meeting, the circumstances have now changed in many ways, and basically these changed circumstances allow achieving the signing of the peace treaty in the foreseeable future,” he added.