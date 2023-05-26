High school graduates across Artsakh Republic celebrate their Last Bell on Friday, May 26.

May 26, 2023, 14:09 Artsakh celebrates Last Bell

STEPANAKERT, MAY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: As ''Artsakhpress"informs, Director of Stepanakert high school N 11 Aida Grigoryan greeting the attendees, congratulated the graduates on the occasion of the ''Last Bell''.

"The 12-year marathon has ended, the expected most memorable holiday has arrived, which is full of words of warmth and gratitude, good wishes and unforgettable moments.

The last school bell is the first bell of adulthood, signaling the beginning of a more responsible phase. How it will be depends to a large extent on you," said Grigoryan.