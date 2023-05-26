Due to the ongoing blockade, the decline in the GDP growth comprises more than 32%

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic in January-March 2023, as compared to the previous year comprised 67.9%. The decline in the economy in real terms was 32.1%.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: As ''Artsakhpress'' informs, the Chairman of the National Statistical Service, Manush Minasyan, informed Friday, summarizing the indicators of the socio-economic situation in January-March of the current year.

Minasyan mentioned that the ongoing blockade has affected the economic situation in the Republic.

"According to our estimates, the gross domestic product produced in the Republic in January-March 2023 amounted to 37 billion180 million drams compared to 52 billion 900 million drams in the same period last year.

Compared to the previous year, we have registered a decline in the economy by about one third. 15.6% decline- in industry, 7.4 % was in construction field, 5.4 % in trade and services, 1.2% in agriculture and 3.5% in product taxes," the chairman of the National Statistical Service said, noting that these trends have led to a distortion of the gross domestic product structure.