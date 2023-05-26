The negotiations process between Armenia and Azerbaijan continues to be a priority for the United States, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a press briefing when asked on the May 25 talks between the two countries in Russia.

May 26, 2023, 10:56 Armenia-Azerbaijan talks continue to be priority for U.S. – State Department spox

STEPANAKERT, MAY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “We’re not in the room, as you noted, but this continues to be a priority for us,” Miller told a reporter when asked whether Washington was following the developments in the talks held without its participation. “As you know, the Secretary welcomed the two sides here in Washington several weeks ago. We understand that talks continued after that in Brussels, and we support the talks continuing. As we’ve said, we believe that an agreement is in reach, and we continue to press the two parties to work together to reach an agreement on the issues that remain outstanding,” he added.

Miller said that Secretary of State Antony Blinken “will continue to stay engaged.”