Armenia-Azerbaijan talks continue to be priority for U.S. – State Department spox

The negotiations process between Armenia and Azerbaijan continues to be a priority for the United States, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a press briefing when asked on the May 25 talks between the two countries in Russia.
The negotiations process between Armenia and Azerbaijan continues to be a priority for the United States, U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a press briefing when asked on the May 25 talks between the two countries in Russia.
Azerbaijan and Armenia equally realize how the unblocking of transport corridors should proceed. This was stated by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, the Russian media report, referring to the results of the tripartite meeting between the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia, in Moscow, ews.am informs.
The trilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has ended.
Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev agreed at the trilateral meeting held in Moscow that the deputy prime ministers of the countries will meet in a week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting.
On 24 May, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan sent official letters to heads of foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the Republic of Armenia, in which he presented the concerns of the Government of Artsakh regarding the existential dangers threatening the people of Artsakh, the Foreign Ministry of the Artsakh Republic said in a press release.
Leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member countries have started their meeting in the Kremlin, News.am informs.
The West is attempting in every possible way to intervene in the situation created around Nagorno-Karabakh. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu stated this at the meeting—in Belarusian capital Minsk—of the Council of Defense Ministers of the CSTO member countries, news.am informs, citing RIA Novosti.
Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Vahe Gevorgyan has met with International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Mirjana Spoljaric Egger in New York City.
During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.
World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 386.35/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.96 from Thursday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this.
In the Republic of Artsakh, it is possible to alleviate the energy crisis to a certain extent by using solar energy; and in the long term, the demand can be fully ensured.
US Embassy in Yerevan welcomes to Armenia US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman, news.am informs, citing the embassy.
Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.
Today “Artsakhpress" news agency celebrates the 9th anniversary of its foundation.
"Ser Artsakh" will continue to support Artsakh newborns under the blockade, giving each newborn its first gift box.
In the conditions of the 158-day blockade of the Republic of Artsakh, since January 9, for 129 days Azerbaijan has been disrupting the electricity supply from Armenia to Artsakh through the only high-voltage power transmission line passing through the territory under its control, Artsakh Republic InfoCenter informs.
On May 17, the International Committee of the Red Cross has resumed the transportation of medicines and other medical supplies through the Lachine Corridor for the health sector.
The European side, taking into account the interests of Azerbaijan, is trying to ensure the exchange of Azerbaijanis who crossed the border of Armenia for Armenian prisoners of war (POWs). Siranush Sahakyan, president of the International and Comparative Law Center, said this in an interview with NEWS.am.
The Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh Republic announced Tuesday that nine seriously-ill patients together with 7 attendants have been transported to Armenian hospitals.
On May 15, on the initiative of Samvel Babayan, Chairman of the United Fatherland Party, a rally took place in the Renaissance Square of Stepanakert.
Azerbaijani forces opened unprovoked fire at Armenian military positions from 00:20 until 01:10 on May 23, the Defense Ministry said in a press release.
Azerbaijani forces opened fire at Armenian military positions from 00:20 until 01:10 on May 23, the Defense Ministry said in a press release.
Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire in Artsakh Republic on May 21 in two directions, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh Republic said in a statement Monday.
The armed forces of Azerbaijan on Thursday violated the ceasefire in the northern, eastern, and central direction of the line of contact, using firearm and grenade launchers, the Artsakh Defense Army informs.
The serviceman who received gunshot wounds as a result of the fire opened by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of the Armenian position in the direction of Sotk on May 17, died before being taken to the hospital, informed MoD Armenia.
The Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire at an Armenian military position deployed in the direction of Sotk around 16:15, May 17.
There have been recorded no notable ceasefire violations over the night. This was reported by the Armenian Ministry of Defense.
When Turkey and its denialist supporters lose a battle to block the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, they resort to ridiculous attacks such as announcing their desire to impeach Pres. Biden after he is no longer in office, a laughable notion which I disclosed in my earlier article.
In response to the demand of the participants of the rally held on May 15 in Stepanakert's Revival Square, Arayik Harutyunyan, the President of the Republic of Artsakh, proposed to start consultations and discussions.
month
week
day