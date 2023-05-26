Russia deputy PM: Azerbaijan, Armenia equally understand how transport corridors must be unblocked

Azerbaijan and Armenia equally realize how the unblocking of transport corridors should proceed. This was stated by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, the Russian media report, referring to the results of the tripartite meeting between the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia, in Moscow, ews.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS: Overchuk added that the leaders of these three countries will decide after the talks between their deputy PMs whether a new meeting is necessary.