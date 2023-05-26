The Deputy Prime Ministers of Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan will meet in a week. Putin

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, President of Russia Vladimir Putin and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev agreed at the trilateral meeting held in Moscow that the deputy prime ministers of the countries will meet in a week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 26, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: "I hope this will be a good start for the practical solutions to some of the issues we're talking about. We managed to achieve a lot in this format. In the fall of 2020, the hostilities stopped, and then work began on unblocking economic and transport communication, border delimitation," Putin said.

According to Putin, despite some difficulties, the situation is developing in the direction of normalization. One of those directions is the work in the direction of transport communication.

“The three of us discussed it in detail. There are still unsettled issues, but in my opinion, they are purely technical in nature," said Putin.

He said that they also discussed the issue of terminology, noting that, of course, there should be an accurate understanding of reality behind those terms.

"But in the opinion of the three of us, these are surmountable obstacles. By and large they don't exist, they are purely technical issues. That's why we have now agreed that the Deputy Prime Ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet in the near future, after a week," said Putin.

According to the Russian President, it is a good agreement that inspires hope that the unresolved issues will be resolved.