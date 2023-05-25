Eurasian Economic Union summit kicks off in Kremlin

Leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member countries have started their meeting in the Kremlin, News.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: The EAEU summit was opened on Thursday with a photo session of the presidents of Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, as well as Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

It is planned that the leaders of the "five" will hold the sessions of the Eurasian Economic Council in narrow and extended formats.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will personally attend the session of the Eurasian Economic Council, and the presidents of Uzbekistan and Tajikistan will join via video link, said Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman of the Russian president.

Subsequently, signing of joint documents is expected.

The Kremlin press service said that Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday will hold separate bilateral meetings with his visiting colleagues.

Also, two separate meetings with Pashinyan and Aliyev are planned, then—trilateral talks, Peskov said.