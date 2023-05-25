In response to the demand of the participants of the rally held on May 15 in Stepanakert's Revival Square, Arayik Harutyunyan, the President of the Republic of Artsakh, proposed to start consultations and discussions.

May 25, 2023, 12:46 Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

STEPANAKERT, MAY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: Samvel Babayan, the chairman of the "United Motherland" party, as the initiator of the rally, accepted the president's proposal and announced ten days of discussions.

"Artsakhpress" interviewed Samvel Babayanm summarizing the ten-day political consultations.

- Mr. Babayan, during the rally held in Revival Square of Stepanakert, the President of the Republic responded to your proposals on the same day, stating that he will hold political discussions and announce his decision. Has the rally achieved its goal?

- Considering the tightening ring around Artsakh, we initiated a rally and demanded political responsibility. Before, smaller and larger rallies had been organized, which, as you know, did not find any response. It is the first time that a political agenda has been formed by public demand, which the President took into account and started consultations. In other words, in the first stage we have solved the problem before us.

- Today is the tenth day of announced political discussions. What response do you have from the President?

- In the framework of political consultations, I had two meetings with the President of Artsakh, expressing my readiness to assume the responsibility assigned to the second political power within the framework of any format structure.

In particular, the proposal to create a state defense committee was discussed during the first meeting. Basically, I have always been against having such a structure, because in this way the twenty-five years of legal and political achievements of Artsakh are nullified. However, since the ruling power had already agreed to the demand of the entire political field of Artsakh to have such a management system, I decided to meet it myself. The reason for this decision was exclusively to find joint solutions to overcome the challenges facing Artsakh, which I also announced publicly after the meeting. After that statement made by me, the same forces that for two years had been demanding the President to create a self defense committee, abandoned their own idea.

During the second meeting, Arayik Harutyunyan discussed the option of holding a confidence referendum, asking my point of view. Evaluating its internal and external risks and consequences, at the same time realizing the need for my support in this matter, I have again decided to take action to get out of the created deadlock. This version was also canceled, I don't know whether due to internal or external disagreements.

The third meeting, during which the last option, that is the resignation of the President, was logically supposed to be discussed, did not take place.

Arayik Harutyunyan summed up the political consultations in his message of May 23, canceling the options of creating a state defense committee or holding a referendum of confidence or resigning.

I leave the judgments to the reader.

-What would you single out from the address of the President of the Republic? Are you satisfied with the emphasis of the message?

- The president, at the suggestion of the advisers of the content of the message, struck his hand on the table and his foot on the ground, announcing that he is the number one responsible person. I hope that the consequences of accepting such proposals will be controllable. The course of the war and the post-war period, however, have shown that the President does not have an ideological executive team. Perhaps the members of the government individually have sufficient human and professional potential, but they are not united by a common idea.

Besides this, there have been many such messages, which, however, have not turned into programmatic strategies in practice. And the reason for this should be sought in the internal political cuisine of Artsakh.

- Mr. Babayan what are your further actions?

- Our position is unchanged. I continue holding meetings and discussions with all layers of the public, to present the created situation and my ideas on how to get out of it. The people must have faith and accept the service offered by us. Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but it is also pointless.