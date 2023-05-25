The founding meeting of the "Union of Artsakh Psychologists" NGO was held Wednesady at the Artsakh State University.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the founding meeting, the problems of maintaining mental health in the blockaded post-war Artsakh were discussed.

According to the agenda, the board members of Artsakh Psychologists Union were elected, as well as the charter was approved. By the vote of the participants, Vitya Yaramishyan was elected the president of Artsakh Psychologists' Union.

"The science of psychology, the psychological community is gradually spreading in our country and already has registered certain successes. Unfortunately, the 21st century throws such challenges and we face such kind of difficulties that we do not even manage to make sense of all the threats we are dealing with. Together, we will be more successful in overcoming all the challenges," said V. Yaramishyan.