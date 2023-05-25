Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister meets with ICRC President in New York City

Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Vahe Gevorgyan has met with International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) President Mirjana Spoljaric Egger in New York City.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: The humanitarian crisis situation in Nagorno Karabakh resulting from the blockade of the Lachin Corridor and details on the ICRC efforts were discussed, the foreign ministry said in a readout.

Gevorgyan spoke about Azerbaijan’s disregard for its international obligations and international humanitarian law and human rights norms, including the illegal installation of a checkpoint on Lachin Corridor in gross violation of the International Court of Justice February 22 ruling. In this context, the Deputy FM attached importance to the ICRC’s active involvement in addressing the existing humanitarian challenges in Nagorno Karabakh and the need for ensuring unimpeded humanitarian access.

Emphasizing the imperative for speedy release and repatriation of the Armenian prisoners of war and civilians held captive in Azerbaijan, Deputy FM Gevorgyan appreciated the activities of the ICRC, among others, in the direction of ensuring the implementation of norms of international humanitarian law.

Lachin Corridor – the only road linking Nagorno Karabakh with Armenia and the rest of the world – has been blocked by Azerbaijan since 12 December 2022. The United Nations’ highest court – the International Court of Justice (ICJ) - ordered Azerbaijan on 22 February 2023 to “take all steps at its disposal” to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions. Azerbaijan has so far ignored the order.