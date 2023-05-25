Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, together with his wife Anna Hakobyan, arrived in the Russian on a working visit, the PM’s office informs.

May 25, 2023, 10:04 Armenia PM arrives in Moscow on working visit

STEPANAKERT, MAY 25, ARTSAKHPRESS: They were welcomed at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and other officials.

The Armenian Prime Minister will participate in the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting on May 25.

On the sidelines of the visit, the Armenian PM will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. A tripartite meeting between the Prime Minister of Armenia, the President of Russia, and the President of Azerbaijan is also scheduled.