I apply to the people of the Republic of Armenia, to actively and decisively prove that Artsakh cannot be recognized as part of Azerbaijan and that you continue to stand with this most important piece of the united Armenian homeland.

May 24, 2023, 11:30 Arayik Harutyunyan addressed the Armenians living in Armenia and Diaspora

STEPANAKERT, MAY 24, ARTSAKHPRESS: On May 23, in his address to the public, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan said, adding that after all, Artsakh is the homeland of all Armenians, with its unique significance for both Armenian statehood and the Armenian nation.

''The people of Armenia are the masters of the Republic of Armenia, and they must decide such nationwide and most important issues.

To our compatriots in the Diaspora, to shake off the feeling of disappointment, powerlessness and indifference, and demand practical steps from the governments of the countries of citizenship and the Republic of Armenia towards guaranteeing the right to self-determination and security of Artsakh. We expect that every Diaspora Armenian individual and organization will take all possible measures to support Artsakh and curb Azerbaijani criminal activities. The Armenian diaspora has a huge unrealized potential, which is able to ensure serious success in issues that are fatal for the Motherland.''