I apply to all actors of the international community, and especially the UN Security Council, to ensure as a priority the proper implementation of the UN International Court of Justice decision of February 22, 2023 by Azerbaijan, as well as to guarantee the security of the people of Artsakh by using the necessary tools, in accordance with the principles and goals of the United Nations.

May 23, 2023, 22:47 I appeal to the international community to guarantee the security of the people of Artsakh in accordance with the principles and goals of the United Nations

STEPANAKERT, MAY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: This was stated by the President of the Republic of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, today, May 23, in his address to the public regarding the urgent external and internal challenges.