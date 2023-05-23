Artsakhpress

Politics

I appeal to the international community to guarantee the security of the people of Artsakh in accordance with the principles and goals of the United Nations

I apply to all actors of the international community, and especially the UN Security Council, to ensure as a priority the proper implementation of the UN International Court of Justice decision of February 22, 2023 by Azerbaijan, as well as to guarantee the security of the people of Artsakh by using the necessary tools, in accordance with the principles and goals of the United Nations.

STEPANAKERT,  MAY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS:  This was stated by the President of the Republic of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, today, May 23, in his address to the public regarding the urgent external and internal challenges.


     

Politics

Arayik Harutyunyan addressed the Armenians living in Armenia and Diaspora

I apply to the people of the Republic of Armenia, to actively and decisively prove that Artsakh cannot be recognized as part of Azerbaijan and that you continue to stand with this most important piece of the united Armenian homeland.

I welcome the Artsakh Republic NA statement regarding the thoughts expressed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

I apply to my compatriots of Artsakh, not to be discouraged and to be ready to continue the struggle, leaving aside the internal differences and resolutely serve the same goal: strengthening and developing Artsakh.

I appeal to the international community to guarantee the security of the people of Artsakh in accordance with the principles and goals of the United Nations

The authorities of the Republic of Armenia should refrain from any actions and statements to recognize Artsakh as a part of Azerbaijan. President Harutyunyan

On May 23, in his address to the public regarding the urgent external and internal challenges, the President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan urged the Armenian authorities to refrain from any actions and statements to recognize Artsakh as a part of Azerbaijan.

Javier Colomina to visit Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia

Javier Colomina, NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy and NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, will visit Georgia Wednesday as part of his visit to the South Caucasus, news.am informs.

Mirzoyan, Colomina reflect on Armenia-NATO cooperation

Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan on Tuesday received Javier Colomina Piriz, NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy and NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia.

Robert Kocharyan responds to Karabakh parliament majority: Did you just now realize what is happening?

The second President of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, went on Facebook and responded to Monday night’s statement by the National Assembly of Artsakh, news.am informs.

Economy

Almost 54 times less vehicle movement recorded during the blockade

During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.

World oil prices dropping

World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.

Dollar, euro drop in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 386.35/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.96 from Thursday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

World oil prices on the rise

World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this.

The use of solar energy will make it possible to alleviate the energy crisis in the republic. Experts

In the Republic of Artsakh, it is possible to alleviate the energy crisis to a certain extent by using solar energy; and in the long term, the demand can be fully ensured.

US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets arrives in Armenia

US Embassy in Yerevan welcomes to Armenia US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman, news.am informs, citing the embassy.

Armenian Deputy PM Grigoryan, Belarusian counterpart discuss cooperation

Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.

Society

“Artsakhpress" news agency celebrates the 9th anniversary of its foundation

Today “Artsakhpress" news agency celebrates the 9th anniversary of its foundation.

"Ser Artsakh" Initiative will continue to be implemented despite the blockade of Artsakh. Anna Astvataturian Turcotte

"Ser Artsakh" will continue to support Artsakh newborns under the blockade, giving each newborn its first gift box.

Environmental crisis of the Sarsang reservoir manifested by a sharp change in the microclimate, the drying up of springs and the loss of plant and animal species

In the conditions of the 158-day blockade of the Republic of Artsakh, since January 9, for 129 days Azerbaijan has been disrupting the electricity supply from Armenia to Artsakh through the only high-voltage power transmission line passing through the territory under its control, Artsakh Republic InfoCenter informs.

ICRC resumed the transfer of medical supplies through the Lachin Corridor

On May 17, the International Committee of the Red Cross has resumed the transportation of medicines and other medical supplies through the Lachine Corridor for the health sector.

Siranush Sahakyan: European side is attempting to ensure Azerbaijani criminals’ exchange for Armenian POWs

The European side, taking into account the interests of Azerbaijan, is trying to ensure the exchange of Azerbaijanis who crossed the border of Armenia for Armenian prisoners of war (POWs). Siranush Sahakyan, president of the International and Comparative Law Center, said this in an interview with NEWS.am.

Nine seriously-ill patients from Stepanakert transported to Yerevan

The Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh Republic announced Tuesday that nine seriously-ill patients together with 7 attendants have been transported to Armenian hospitals.

Rally was held in Stepanakert. Participants demand to appoint Samvel Babayan as Artsakh State Minister

On May 15, on the initiative of Samvel Babayan, Chairman of the United Fatherland Party, a rally took place in the Renaissance Square of Stepanakert.

Military

Azerbaijani forces open unprovoked fire at Armenia military positions on eastern border

Azerbaijani forces opened unprovoked fire at Armenian military positions from 00:20 until 01:10 on May 23, the Defense Ministry said in a press release.

Armenia MOD: Azerbaijan opened fire in direction of Kutakan village

Azerbaijani forces opened fire at Armenian military positions from 00:20 until 01:10 on May 23, the Defense Ministry said in a press release.

Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire in Artsakh

Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire in Artsakh Republic on May 21 in two directions, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh Republic said in a statement Monday.

Azerbaijan uses grenade launcher in Artsakh

The armed forces of Azerbaijan on Thursday violated the ceasefire in the northern, eastern, and central direction of the line of contact, using firearm and grenade launchers, the Artsakh Defense Army informs.

Soldier wounded by Azerbaijani Armed Forces died on the way to hospital

The serviceman who received gunshot wounds as a result of the fire opened by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of the Armenian position in the direction of Sotk on May 17, died before being taken to the hospital, informed MoD Armenia.

Azerbaijanis opened fire in direction of Sotk. Armenian soldier wounded

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire at an Armenian military position deployed in the direction of Sotk around 16:15, May 17.

Ministry of Defense: There have been recorded no notable ceasefire violations over the night

There have been recorded no notable ceasefire violations over the night. This was reported by the Armenian Ministry of Defense.

Analytical

Another Turkish attempt to attack Biden for recognizing the Armenian Genocide

When Turkey and its denialist supporters lose a battle to block the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, they resort to ridiculous attacks such as announcing their desire to impeach Pres. Biden after he is no longer in office, a laughable notion which I disclosed in my earlier article.

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Turkey disgraces itself by denying the Genocide after Biden’s acknowledgment

Interview

Artsakh FM Sergey Ghazaryan. The international community has clear political and legal obligations and mechanisms to prevent mass violations of human rights

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh, Sergey Ghazaryan, answered the questions of "Artsakhpress" regarding the effectiveness of the mediation negotiating strategy of the international actors and the international efforts for a political settlement of the conflict and, thereby, curbing the military ambitions of Azerbaijan.

What energy problems will cause the emtying of Sarsang ? Explains Minister

Even if the world is against us, we can achieve our goals. Samvel Babayan

Photos

"Anoush" opera staged in Stepanakert
Believing to recreate the victory. The advice of the day in Stepanakert
Chess tournament held among employees of state departments
Republican Stage of "Artsvik" Military Games Kicked off in Stepanakert
Culture

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

"The Mystery of Artsakh Carpets". Carpet exhibition Held in Stepanakert

Eurovision 2023: Armenia is in the final

Inna Sahakyan’s Aurora’s Sunrise wins Grand Prix at 2023 FIFDH

Sport

Artsakh boxer celebrated victory on the second competition day of the European Youth Championship

Yerevan 2023 EWF European Weightlifting Championships: Day 8

Volleyball tournament launched in Stepanakert as part of Spartakiad

Wrestler Vazgen Tevanyan becomes the champion of the European Championship

Diaspora

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

Protest action in support of Artsakh held in Paris

International

Turkey Muslim cleric uses hate speech against Armenians

Russia to continue building up ties with friendly countries, says Russian PM

President of Brazil proposes to hold UN summit on Ukraine

Russia MFA comments on threats to attack Crimea

