The authorities of the Republic of Armenia should refrain from any actions and statements to recognize Artsakh as a part of Azerbaijan. President Harutyunyan

On May 23, in his address to the public regarding the urgent external and internal challenges, the President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan urged the Armenian authorities to refrain from any actions and statements to recognize Artsakh as a part of Azerbaijan.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''I apply to the authorities of the Republic of Armenia, to refrain from any actions and statements to recognize Artsakh as a part of Azerbaijan, adhering to the obligations assumed by the domestic and international documents and the national wishes and interests. Realizing the vulnerable situation of the Republic of Armenia in the post-war period, we approached various developments with understanding and consciously suffered and are suffering many deprivations in order to neutralize all attempts to impose concessions on the Republic of Armenia by suppressing us. However, there are clear principles and red lines, violations of which we consider unacceptable and inadmissible. And recognizing Artsakh as part of Azerbaijan is one of those red lines, which, we are sure, remains so for the majority of all Armenians. In actions and positions related to Artsakh, the main benchmark for the Republic of Armenia should be the expression of the will of the people of Artsakh, which was unequivocally demonstrated by the independence and constitutional referendums, with the unconditional support of the Republic of Armenia and the entire Armenian people. And the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan interstate relations cannot take place with a completely separate logic from the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict and at the expense of the vital rights and interests of the people of Artsakh, which, by the way, are an integral and important part of the vital rights and interests of the entire Armenian nation,'' he said.