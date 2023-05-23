I apply to my compatriots of Artsakh, not to be discouraged and to be ready to continue the struggle, leaving aside the internal differences and resolutely serve the same goal: strengthening and developing Artsakh.

May 23, 2023, 21:57 I welcome the Artsakh Republic NA statement regarding the thoughts expressed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

STEPANAKERT, MAY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: On May 23, in his address to the public, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan said:

I am glad that there is a completely unified approach to this issue in Artsakh. In that sense, welcoming yesterday's statement of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh regarding the thoughts expressed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, I emphasize that any statement and document that ignores the sovereignty of the Republic of Artsakh, the right of self-determination of our people, and the fact of its realization is unacceptable for us. Artsakh was not and will not be a part of Azerbaijan, as that is the will of our people who have enough determination to fight for their rights and interests.

I am sure that the fighter does not remain alone, and not only the whole of Armenia will continue to support our struggle, but there will also be valuable supporters in the international arena. Yes, the situation is dire, but not hopeless, and Artsakh authorities are taking and will take possible practical steps to face external and internal challenges.