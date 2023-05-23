Today “Artsakhpress" news agency celebrates the 9th anniversary of its foundation.
Javier Colomina, NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy and NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, will visit Georgia Wednesday as part of his visit to the South Caucasus, news.am informs.
Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan on Tuesday received Javier Colomina Piriz, NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy and NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia.
The second President of Armenia, Robert Kocharyan, went on Facebook and responded to Monday night’s statement by the National Assembly of Artsakh, news.am informs.
Today, on May 23, the President of the Republic of Artsakh, Arayik Harutyunyan, will deliver a message on internal and external issues.
The behavior and position of the current authorities of the Republic of Armenia (RA), based on the logic of unconditional submission to the wishes of Azerbaijan in issues that are crucial for the people of Artsakh, is unacceptable. Arkadi Ghukasyan, the second President of Artsakh, and Bako Sahakyan, the third President of Artsakh, have noted this in a statement they released Monday evening.
Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan has held a meeting with United States Major General Keith Phillips and Mr. Patrick Prior from the U.S. Department of Defense.
During today's extraordinary sitting the main discussed issue was the statement made by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan.
During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.
World oil prices are falling Wednesday morning, and trading data attest to this, news.am informs.
The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 386.35/$1 in Armenia on Friday; this is down by AMD 0.96 from Thursday in the country, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.
World oil prices are going up Friday morning, and trading data attest to this.
In the Republic of Artsakh, it is possible to alleviate the energy crisis to a certain extent by using solar energy; and in the long term, the demand can be fully ensured.
US Embassy in Yerevan welcomes to Armenia US Department of Commerce Assistant Secretary for Global Markets Arun Venkataraman, news.am informs, citing the embassy.
Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan held a meeting with the visiting Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Piotr Parkhomchik on Monday.
"Ser Artsakh" will continue to support Artsakh newborns under the blockade, giving each newborn its first gift box.
In the conditions of the 158-day blockade of the Republic of Artsakh, since January 9, for 129 days Azerbaijan has been disrupting the electricity supply from Armenia to Artsakh through the only high-voltage power transmission line passing through the territory under its control, Artsakh Republic InfoCenter informs.
On May 17, the International Committee of the Red Cross has resumed the transportation of medicines and other medical supplies through the Lachine Corridor for the health sector.
The European side, taking into account the interests of Azerbaijan, is trying to ensure the exchange of Azerbaijanis who crossed the border of Armenia for Armenian prisoners of war (POWs). Siranush Sahakyan, president of the International and Comparative Law Center, said this in an interview with NEWS.am.
The Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh Republic announced Tuesday that nine seriously-ill patients together with 7 attendants have been transported to Armenian hospitals.
On May 15, on the initiative of Samvel Babayan, Chairman of the United Fatherland Party, a rally took place in the Renaissance Square of Stepanakert.
Azerbaijani forces opened unprovoked fire at Armenian military positions from 00:20 until 01:10 on May 23, the Defense Ministry said in a press release.
Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire in Artsakh Republic on May 21 in two directions, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh Republic said in a statement Monday.
The armed forces of Azerbaijan on Thursday violated the ceasefire in the northern, eastern, and central direction of the line of contact, using firearm and grenade launchers, the Artsakh Defense Army informs.
The serviceman who received gunshot wounds as a result of the fire opened by the Azerbaijani armed forces in the direction of the Armenian position in the direction of Sotk on May 17, died before being taken to the hospital, informed MoD Armenia.
The Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire at an Armenian military position deployed in the direction of Sotk around 16:15, May 17.
There have been recorded no notable ceasefire violations over the night. This was reported by the Armenian Ministry of Defense.
When Turkey and its denialist supporters lose a battle to block the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, they resort to ridiculous attacks such as announcing their desire to impeach Pres. Biden after he is no longer in office, a laughable notion which I disclosed in my earlier article.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh, Sergey Ghazaryan, answered the questions of "Artsakhpress" regarding the effectiveness of the mediation negotiating strategy of the international actors and the international efforts for a political settlement of the conflict and, thereby, curbing the military ambitions of Azerbaijan.
