Today “Artsakhpress" news agency celebrates the 9th anniversary of its foundation.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''Artsakh's only news agency was founded in 2014, and its team, with its daily tireless work, continues to actively cover the events in Artsakh. The agency is active on various social platforms: Facebook, Twitter, Telegram, and cooperates with Artsakh, Armenian and Diaspora media. President of the Artsakh Union of Journalists, Kim Gabrielyan, referring to the work of the agency, said that "Artsakhpress" has a very serious role in the Artsakh media field.

Very often, when we want to know some important and fresh information, we first open "Artsakhpress". Fast and informative work is important. I have always said that it is also important to provide the readers with analyses, interviews, and comments," said K. Gabrielyan. In other words, it has become a public platform," concluded the president of the Union of Artsakh Journalists.

Ara Puluzyan, the editor of the official newspaper "Aparazh" of the ARF's Central Committee in Artsakh , congratulating on the 9th anniversary of the foundation of "Artsakhpress", first highlighted the role and importance of public media in the current conditions.

"Artsakhpress" was founded in our good days, when we were looking at the world from a different point of view, but now the conditions have completely changed, and the role, duty and mission of the media in our society and why not in the process of presenting the Artsakh issue the international community in an appropriate way is important.

He noted that "Artsakhpress" news agency, was able to play a major role in presenting information about Artsakh to the world.

"In the first years of its foundation, 'Artsakhpress'' brought vitality to the media field with its effectiveness and activity, and it is desirable to restore it," said our interlocutor.

Norek Gasparyan, editor-in-chief of ''Azat Artsakh'' republican newspaper, said: "I can confidently say that it is the most operative mass media in Artsakh, which is very important today. If you don't work quickly in the midst of these developments, political movements, chaotic situation, you will not achieve anything. And "Artsakhpress" is in the first place in that regard, "said N. Gasparyan.