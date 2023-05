Javier Colomina, NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy and NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia, will visit Georgia Wednesday as part of his visit to the South Caucasus, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, MAY 23, ARTSAKHPRESS: After Georgia, Colomina will visit Armenia and Azerbaijan, the latter’s media reported, citing the Georgian public television.